Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Subros; target of Rs 365: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Subros has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated October 27, 2020.

Khambatta Securities' research report on Subros


2Q FY21 revenues declined by 8% y-o-y, witnessing significant improvement from the 87% y-o-y decline in 1Q FY21. Consequently, 1H FY21 saw a degrowth of 50% y-o-y which is attributable to the COVID-19 outbreak/lockdown and its impact on business operations and demand. While 2Q FY21 EBITDA increased by 21% y-o-y, 1H FY21 EBITDA was down 76% on account of the operating loss recorded in 1Q FY21. PAT bounced back strongly in 1Q FY21 with a y-o-y growth of 34%. Overall for the first half, PAT decline was recorded at 112% y-o-y.


Outlook


Retaining a target P/E multiple of 22.0x, we increase our price target to Rs 365, maintaining a BUY rating with an upside of 38%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 28, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Subros

