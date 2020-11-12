PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy State Bank of India; target of Rs 290: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on State Bank of India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 290 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on State Bank of India


SBI reported a strong earnings of Rs45.7bn (PLe: 37bn) as it chose to make lower provisioning on lesser slippages of Rs28bn and adequate PCR of 70% & COVID provisions. NII growth of 15% YoY was very much in-line as margins saw slight bump-up of 11bps QoQ, while lower other income offset PPOP trajectory. Bank management is optimistic to end with a stress book of Rs600bn by FY21 with Rs200bn of restructuring and rest slippages (Rs200bn in H2) which look fairly low. Although, looking at the Rs140bn of pro-forma slippages in Q2FY21 we believe, stress to come through higher run-rate of slippages than restructuring, although policy of adequately providing covers risks.



Outlook


Retain BUY rating with revised TP of Rs290 (from Rs276) based on 0.7x core Sep-22 ABV & Rs152 for Subs as risk-reward remains attractive.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #State Bank of India

