English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Schneider Electric Infrastructure; target of Rs 365: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Schneider Electric Infrastructure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 365 in its research report dated August 14, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    LKP Research's research report on Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIL) witnessed a strong quarter continuing with its journey of consistent performance. It remained better than anticipated on all fronts with revenues/EBITDA and PAT growing at 33.3%/71%/29.4% including exceptional items in Q1FY23 while margins at 10% improving 220bps YoY on better product mix and normalizing RM cost. SEIL continued its momentum and remained in the positive territory for the seventh consecutive quarter with consistent profitable growth in last seven quarters. The order inflow during the quarter remained strong and notched up higher by 21.4%. Management indicated that there has been good momentum in orders across all segments including its emerging segments in Industry & Building, Cloud & service provider. The overall order backlog too improved and stands at ₹11.2bn providing healthy revenue visibility.

    Outlook

    Considering the FY23 performance we have tweaked our estimates up (margins) accordingly and remain positive ahead and expect the momentum to continue. Hence, we maintain BUY with a revised TP of ₹365.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure - 16 -08 - 2023 - lkp

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #LKP Research #Recommendations #Schneider Electric Infrastructure
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:29 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!