Buy Schneider Electric Infrastructure; target of Rs 265: LKP Research

LKP Research's research report on Schneider Electric Infrastructure

Business momentum remains positive across its traditional and emerging businesses and we expect this to continue as core data improves which reflects on the overall business it operates in with adequate digitalization opportunities and positive outlook ahead. Further, company’s performance has been consistent for FY22 and FY23 wherein execution has remained strong after a long hiatus and expects it to continue with strong order book and pipeline ahead.



Outlook

Overall company remains optimistic in the short to mid-term with support from the government in the form of investment, reforms and policies. Considering the FY23 performance we have tweaked our estimates up (margins) accordingly and remain positive. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of ₹265.

