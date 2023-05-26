English
    Buy Schneider Electric Infrastructure; target of Rs 265: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Schneider Electric Infrastructure has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    May 26, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
    LKP Research's research report on Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    Business momentum remains positive across its traditional and emerging businesses and we expect this to continue as core data improves which reflects on the overall business it operates in with adequate digitalization opportunities and positive outlook ahead. Further, company’s performance has been consistent for FY22 and FY23 wherein execution has remained strong after a long hiatus and expects it to continue with strong order book and pipeline ahead.


    Outlook

    Overall company remains optimistic in the short to mid-term with support from the government in the form of investment, reforms and policies. Considering the FY23 performance we have tweaked our estimates up (margins) accordingly and remain positive. We maintain BUY with a revised TP of ₹265.

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure - 25 -05 - 2023 - lkp

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:50 pm