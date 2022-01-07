MARKET NEWS

Buy Radico Khaitan: target of Rs 1475: Sharekhan

Buy Radico Khaitan: target of Rs 1475: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1475 in its research report dated January 06, 2022.

January 07, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Radico Khaitan


RKL’s strong ability to launch new products, improving traction to premium categories, and favourable liquor policies in various states will help achieve volume CAGR of 13.5% over FY2021-FY2024 (prestige and above segment to post a 19% CAGR). Q3FY2022 will be another strong growth with revenue expected to grow by ~15% (led by 10% volume growth). Higher input prices will lead to a ~100 bps decline in OPM to 17% during the quarter. The industry is requesting the government of various states to consider price hikes to mitigate input pressure. However, in the medium term, RKL’s margins are well poised to reach 19% by FY2024E.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy recommendation on Radico Khaitan Limited (RKL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,475. The stock is trading at 34.3x its FY2024E EPS. Strong earnings visibility and strengthening balance sheet will keep the stock under favour among investors.


At 13:23 hrs Radico Khaitan was quoting at Rs 1,250.10, down Rs 7.90, or 0.63 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,275.85 and an intraday low of Rs 1,237.80.

It was trading with volumes of 15,892 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 32,276 shares, a decrease of -50.76 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.51 percent or Rs 6.50 at Rs 1,258.00.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,299.85 and 52-week low Rs 461.70 on 06 January, 2022 and 06 January, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 3.83 percent below its 52-week high and 170.76 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 16,710.56 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 7, 2022 01:38 pm

