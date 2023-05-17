Buy PVR Inox; target of Rs 1800: Sharekhan

Buy

Sharekhan's research report on PVR Inox

PVR reported Revenue at Rs 1143 crore, which missed our estimates of Rs. 1171 crore as admissions for February and March 23 were disappointing due to the lacklustre performance of other Hindi films, which offset blockbuster success of Pathan and impressive box office collections of few Hollywood and regional movies. On a y-o-y basis, sales of movie tickets, F&B, Advertisement income and Convenience fees was up 21%/37%/162% and 55% while on operating metrics front the Occupancy stood at 22.2% /down 290 bps, Average ticket price at Rs. 239/ up 3% and SPH at Rs 119/ up 13% compared to proforma numbers. . For FY24, the company expects revenue of Rs 6000 crores to Rs 7000 crores, driven by a strong movie lineup and the expansion of cinema screens. The company plans to open 150-175 new screens in FY24.

Outlook

We maintain a Buy on PVR with unchanged PT of Rs. 1800, on the back of robust content pipeline, focused expansion of cinema screens and revenue synergies that is expected flow post the merger, At CMP the stock trades at 24.5x/17.7x of FY24E/FY25E EPS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

