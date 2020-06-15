App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PSP Projects; target of Rs 504: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on PSP Projects has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 504 in its research report dated June 09, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on PSP Projects


PSP reported revenue above estimates and EBITDA margins below estimates however; PAT was in line with estimates. ? PSP posted 34.9%/ 1.3%/ 13.7% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs 4.6 bn/ Rs 505 mn/ Rs 343 mn in Q4FY20. SBD revenue - Rs 1.7 bn vs. Rs 1.2 bn (Q4FY19). ? We reduce our revenue/ EBITDA margin/ PAT estimates by 9.8%/ 112 bps/ 18.2% for FY21E on account of lockdown due to covid-19. The company is facing labour shortage (currently with 20% labour) and expects the labour strength to improve to 70-80% by end of Jun'20. We broadly maintain our FY22E estimates. We expect a 5.9%/ 8.1% revenue/ Adj. PAT CAGR over FY20-22E, with EBITDA margins of 12.3%/ 13.2% for FY21E/ FY22E. ? Given its conservative strategy towards leverage and an efficient capital allocation, PSP will continue to remain a net cash company, with negative Net D:E of 0.5x over FY20-22E. PSP will continue to witness superior return ratios (average RoE/ RoCE of 23.6%/ 23.7% over FY20-22E), due to a steady PAT growth, well-managed lean balance sheet and efficient working capital management.



Outlook


We maintain BUY, with a downward revised TP of Rs 504 (12x FY22E EPS). Not factored any equity dilution. Key risk - Laour shortage.




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:59 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #PSP Projects #Recommendations

