    Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 390: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 390 in its research report dated February 15, 2023.

    March 13, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech

    The company reported broadly in-line standalone revenues despite the period getting affected by extended monsoons. Adjusted OPM stayed in-line. Standalone net profit was up 60% y-o-y. Management lowered FY2023 revenue growth guidance to 10% due to extended monsoons while upped FY2024 to 15% with receipt of appointed dates for five out of seven HAM projects. OPM to stay at 13.3-13.5%. Order inflow target for FY2023 retained at Rs. 8000-10000 crore considering strong bid pipeline of Rs. 1.1 lakh crore before March 2023. Asset monetization continue to remain on anvil.


    Outlook

    We retain a Buy on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with a revised PT of Rs. 390, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2025E earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    PNC Infratech - 13 -03 - 2023 - khan

    first published: Mar 13, 2023 07:05 pm