Feb 26, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 988: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 988 in its research report dated February 06, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on PI Industries


Revenue grew 10.2 % YoY to INR5, 377 m (est. of INR6, 004m) in 3 QFY18.  EBITDA margin shrunk 170bp YoY to 19.5% (est .of 22.0 %), led by a n increase of 212 bp YoY in other expenses and 95 bp in raw material cost. Agri revenue was impacted by unusual rains in states like Chhattisgarh, Telengana and Karnataka, and also by GST -related hiccups. CSM business was hurt by supply disruption from China and higher raw material prices. EBITDA rose 1.4% YoY to INR1, 048m (est. of INR1,322 m) ,  primarily  due to higher raw material cost and an  adverse product mix in the  agri segment. Consequently, adj. PAT fell 14.2% YoY to INR806m (est. of  INR970 m) from INR 939m in 3 QFY17.

Outlook

We largely maintain our estimates and value the stock at 24x FY20E EPS, arriving at a PT of INR988, implyinga 20% upside. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PI Industries #Recommendations

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

