App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 985: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 985 in its research report dated August 09, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on PI Industries


Revenue grew by 9.5% YoY (-3.1% QoQ) at INR 6,056mn. In 1QFY19, company has adapted IND AS 115 and changed the revenue recognition principle from “transfer of risk & reward” to “transfer of control”, as the changes were made prospectively in the P&L, the numbers are not comparable. Domestic agri inputs revenue grew 23% YoY to INR 2.91bn; on reported basis, CSM business was flat at INR 3.15bn; due to AS 115, the deferred shipment of CSM from 4QFY18 to the tune of INR 740mn was not recognized as revenue in 1QFY19, rather the profit to the tune of INR 216mn from the aforementioned deferred shipment got directly transferred to the retained earnings.


Outlook


We are positive on the long term fundamentals of the company, given its strong link with global innovators, strong product pipeline, comfortable order book position and capacity addition in the CSM business. At CMP of INR 784, the stock is trading at 24.9XFY19E and 20.7XFY20E earnings. We are valuing the company 26XFY20E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR 985 and maintain BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:19 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #PI Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.