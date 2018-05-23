App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 958: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 958 in its research report dated May 16, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on PI Industries


Revenue grew 3.2% YoY to INR6,251m (est. of INR6,392m) in 4QFY18. EBITDA declined 12% YoY to INR1,347m (est. of INR1,553m), with the margin contracting 390bp YoY to 21.5% (est. of 24.3%). Adj. PAT fell 22% YoY to INR1,054m (est. of INR1,156m) due to a higher tax rate (19.3% v/s -4% in 4QFY17). For FY18, revenue remained flattish at INR22,771m, EBITDA margin contracted 260bp to 21.7% and adj. PAT declined 20% to INR3,676m.


Outlook


We estimate 16% sales growth in FY19 - 12% growth in domestic business and 19% growth in CSM, assuming 16% constant currency growth, 2.5% currency depreciation and deferment of orders to the tune of INR700m from FY18 to FY19. However, on missed guidance for FY18 and recovery expected to be largely back-ended, we cut our earnings estimates of FY19/20 by 11%/10%. The company's RoE is expected to hover around 22%, and with likely healthy free cash flow (~INR6.7b over FY19/20E), we value the stock at 24x FY20E EPS, arriving at a PT of INR958 (18% upside). Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #PI Industries #Recommendations

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.