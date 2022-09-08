English
    Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 3750: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3750 in its research report dated September 06, 2022.

    September 08, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST
     
     
    New molecule commercialisation (record 9 in FY22 and target of 7 in FY23), robust order book of $1.4 bn and focus to broaden new product offerings in non-agrochemical (electronic chemical and pharma) would mean sustained high growth in CSM business. Company has strong R&D (team of 400+) focus; it has achieved break-through for developing continuous flow chemistry for one intermediate, commissioning of new chemistry building block (MMH) and pharmaceutical lab at Udaipur (Rajasthan). New technology development key to product launch and sustained high growth. Domestic formulation business would outpace industry growth led by yet another year of above-normal monsoon, ramp-up of new launches and focus on horticulture segment through JIVARGO brand.



    We maintain a Buy on PI with a revised PT of Rs. 3,750 (rollover of PE multiple to September-24 EPS). Potential pharma acquisition would improve long-term earnings growth outlook and we are constructive on stock. At CMP, the stock trades at 35x/31x FY24E/FY25E EPS.

    At 15:06 hrs PI Industries was quoting at Rs 3,238.75, down Rs 19.45, or 0.60 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,307.25 and an intraday low of Rs 3,228.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 5,053 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 11,699 shares, a decrease of -56.81 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.21 percent or Rs 6.70 at Rs 3,258.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,533.30 and 52-week low Rs 2,334.35 on 14 September, 2021 and 27 January, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 8.34 percent below its 52-week high and 38.74 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 49,137.71 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 8, 2022 03:18 pm
