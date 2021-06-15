MARKET NEWS

Buy PI Industries: target of Rs 3300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3300 in its research report dated June 14, 2021.

June 15, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries


PI Industries focus to expand product offers in pharma/specialty chemicals would bring it into the league of global CSM players with products across the agrochemical, pharmaceutical and specialty chemical segments. This would drive sustained sustain high growth of 20-25% in the CSM business and improve margin profile. Domestic formulation business is well-placed to exceed industry growth rates given its pan-India reach and novel product launches (25 new products under pipeline). We expect a 15% CAGR over FY2021-FY2024E for the segment. Potential successful acquisition of a pharmaceutical assets (having signification exposure to exports market) with a target revenue share of 20-25% hints towards high growth prospects and efficient capital allocation.



Outlook


PI Industries’ premium valuation is justified given our expectation of a 25% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E and diversification of product offerings in the high-growth CSM business. Hence, we maintain a Buy on PI Industries with a revised PT of Rs. 3,300.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #PI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jun 15, 2021 04:19 pm

