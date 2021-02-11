MARKET NEWS

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1900: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Persistent Systems


We maintain BUY on Persistent Systems (PSYS) and assign it in our top picks, due to a solid 3Q (in-line), strong growth visibility supported by robust TCV bookings (including high ACV component), and a structural pivot towards high growth. The strong technology-led differentiation overlaid by improved client mining/bigger deals and focus on partnerships/sourcing will drive PSYS into industry-leading quadrant. With growth markers established around Technology services, acceleration in Alliance can be an added trigger as PSYS realigns with top customer around Red Hat, hybrid cloud (Cloud Paks) opportunities. Operational performance continues to improve with margin improvement despite two-month impact of wage hike and stronger cash generation/payout.


Outlook


Our upgraded target price of INR 1,900 values PSYS at 22x Dec-22E (21x earlier), supported by 26% EPS CAGR over FY21-23E and >38% RoIC.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Feb 11, 2021 04:48 pm

D-Street Talk | We are still 50% hedged as market tests unchartered territory, says Zerodha Co-founder

