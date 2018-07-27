App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL suggests buying SBI with a target Rs 315.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty50 finally hit a fresh record high for the first time since January 29 and ended at all-time closing high on the day of July futures and options (F&O) contracts expiry Thursday, though it dropped in the red in last hour of trade.

The index formed a small bullish candle on the daily charts. The market shrugged off weakness in Asian peers.

The rally was majorly driven by banking & financials space as the Nifty Bank index gained 1.4 percent and Financial Services 1.7 percent. PSU Bank gained the most among sectoral indices, rising 5.5 percent, especially after Canara Bank earnings.

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

related news

Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation with a stoploss of Rs 1,990 and target Rs 2,060

Buy Power Grid Corporation of India with a stoploss of Rs 178 and target Rs 188

Buy Cipla with a stoploss of Rs 619 and target Rs 639

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stoploss of Rs 352 and target Rs 366

Buy Axis Bank with a stoploss of Rs 532 and target Rs 554

Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL

Buy SBI with a stoploss of Rs 276 and target Rs 315

Buy Motherson Sumi with a stoploss of Rs 294 and target Rs 342

Buy Pfizer with a stoploss of Rs 2,577 and target Rs 2,880

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 08:28 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.