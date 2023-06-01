English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy NOCIL; target of Rs 255: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on NOCIL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated May 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 01, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on NOCIL

    NOCIL reported a 13% beat on our absolute EBITDA estimate with EBITDA/kg at INR35.6/kg, up 6% QoQ, with realization declining 4% QoQ (at INR285/kg, down 15% YoY). Sales volumes increased 26% QoQ to 13.8tmt, primarily driven by the recovery of export volumes, leading to an overall uptick in volumes during the quarter. The company achieved its highest quarterly volumes and revenue in 1QFY23. However, as global demand slowdown started to kick in from 2Q, the company’s performance started to decline. Despite a decrease in volumes, the increase in product prices helped mitigate the impact in FY23. Subsequently, the share of exports to total revenues decreased to 31% in FY23 from 36% in FY22. Due to the sluggish demand in China, there has been an influx of additional volumes into the international market at significantly reduced prices.  Inflationary pressures and fear of recession still persist with the management focusing on growing its volumes, maintaining EBITDA/kg and increasing wallet share to navigate the global macro uncertainties. According to the management, the outlook of domestic tyre companies remains robust, with the industry expected to grow ~10% annually over the next several years.


    Outlook

    The stock is trading at 17x FY25E EPS of INR12.7 and 10x FY25E EV/EBITDA. We expect the return ratios to be stable at 10-12% in FY24-25. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR255.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    NOCIL - 30 -05 - 2023 - motilal

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NOCIL #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 02:15 pm