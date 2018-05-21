App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Neuland Labs; target of Rs 1000: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Neuland Labs has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1000 in its research report dated May 12, 2018.

HDFC Securities' research report on Neuland Labs


Ahead  of  expectations,  Neuland  Labs  (NLL) ended the year with improved business  performance.  Top line grew 13.2% YoY/31.5% QoQ to Rs 1.6bn, with significant  jump  seen  in Ciprofloxacin and Levetiracetam revenues during this  quarter.  EBITDA  declined  34%YoY  to  Rs 188mn. However, sequential growth  of  105% was encouraging. EBITDA margin stood at 11.7% (down 838bps YoY,  up  420bps  QoQ  and 170bps ahead of expectation). Reported PAT after merging with NHSPL and NPRPL, came in at Rs 81mn in 4QFY18.

Outlook

This will largely be driven by returning volumes in the Niche API and CMS  business  segments,  with all eyes on the launch of gAdvair in the US. Foresee  19%  revenue  CAGR, 820bps margin expansion and 5.5x earnings over FY18-20E  (favorable  base).  At  peak  demand,  API supply for Salmeterol, Deutetrabenazine  and Trulance are likely to add Rs 43, Rs 18 and Rs 20 EPS respectively. Re-iterate BUY with a TP of Rs 1,000 (16x on FY20E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Neuland Labs #Recommendations

