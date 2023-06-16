English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Narayana Hrudayalaya; target of Rs 1100: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Narayana Hrudayalaya has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated June 16, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 16, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Narayana Hrudayalaya

    We hosted Viren Shetty (Executive Chairman) of Narayana Hrudayalaya’s (NARH) for NDR at Mumbai. Management plans to continue with its aggressive capex and grow 2x throughput over next 4-5 years by debottlecking, refurbishment, adding more cath labs and onco block. More importantly capex spend would be towards core and high performing regions such as Bangalore, Kolkata and Cayman to enhance growth visibility. We expect 13% EBIDTA CAGR over FY23-25E. Despite capex intensity going up, RoE/RoCE will remain healthy at ~25%.

    Outlook

    At CMP, stock is trading at valuations of 18x EV/EBIDTA (adj for IND AS) and 27.5x P/E on FY25E. Maintain ‘BUY’ rating with a revised TP of Rs. 1,100/share (earlier Rs980/share), based on 22x FY25E EV/EBIDTA for India business and 12x EV/EBIDTA for Cayman. Faster ramp up in new Cayman unit will be key.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Narayana Hrudayalaya - 16 -06 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Narayana Hrudayalaya #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 03:45 pm