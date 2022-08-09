English
    Buy Motherson Wiring; target of Rs 95: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Wiring recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated August 06, 2022.

    August 09, 2022
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Wiring


    Its performance in 1QFY23 was driven by strong revenue growth, though higher RM costs led to a decline in margin. The company is further geared to serve its EV customers with a new line setup in Chennai (in addition to Pune) for high-voltage wire harnesses. We largely maintain our FY23 EPS estimate, but raise our FY24 EPS estimate to factor in higher revenue growth, led by a strong recovery in PVs, particularly for MSIL.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR95 (35x Sep’24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 01:31 pm
