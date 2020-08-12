172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-motherson-sumi-systems-target-of-rs-125-prabhudas-lilladher-5688011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems; target of Rs 125: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Motherson Sumi Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated August 11, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Motherson Sumi Systems


MSS Q1FY21 consolidated performance missed expectations led by lower utilization impacting operating leverage. The company disclosed weaker than expected margins in key business such as SMP -8.3% (PLe -4%), SMR -2.8% (PLe +2%), PKC -4% (PLe +3%) and S/A at -26% (PLe 3%). However, from 2QFY21 the consol margins can turn positive at 4-5% based on improved plant utilization (~84% of plants have reached utilization of +50-75% as of July). Cost control led improvement in green field operations with EBITDA loss of Eur19mn (v/s cumulative loss of Eur175mn in FY20) aiding margins improvement at SMP. We cut FY21/22 EPS by 28%/6.5% while maintaining FY23 EPS.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with revised price target of Rs125 (Rs116) at 18x (unchanged) roll forwarded to Sep-22 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Buy #Motherson Sumi Systems #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

