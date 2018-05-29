App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Motherson Sumi System; target of Rs 406: Cholamandalam Securities

Cholamandalam Securities is bullish on Motherson Sumi System has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 406 in its research report dated May 25, 2018.

Cholamandalam Securities' research report on Motherson Sumi System


In 4QFY18, Motherson Sumi’s (MSSL) consolidated revenues grew robustly 36.9% YoY to INR 154bn, aided by healthy growth in standalone (+21% YoY) revenue, SMP (+10.5% YoY)  and PKC (+29.3% YoY) . Standalone revenue came in at INR 17.2bn led by domestic sales and exports. However, SMR witnessed muted performance during the quarter. For FY18, revenue grew by 33% YoY to 562.9bn, EBITDA and PAT grew by 23%/6%YoY, respectively.  In 4QFY18, Consolidated EBITDA grew by 23.9% YoY to INR 15.0bn. Consolidated EBITDA margin declined by 102bps YoY to 9.7% due to higher RMC cost and start-up cost relating to new plants. Cons. Adj. PAT grew by 9.2% YoY to INR 5.1bn. Standalone EBITDA margin declined by 90 YoY to 18.5%, impacted by sharp rise in copper prices (+19.3% YoY).  The company’s order book stands at EUR17.2bn (highest ever) as on FY18. Management indicated that no new capacity addition is required for current order book and guided a capex of INR 30bn.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock is trading at a valuation of 25.7XFY19E and 18.2XFY20E earnings. We maintain a BUY rating on the stock and arrive at a revised target price of INR 406; valuing the company at a P/E 24XFY20E EPS. Risks: Rise in copper prices and adverse cross-currency movement can pose a threat to the business.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 29, 2018 05:01 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Motherson Sumi System #Recommendations

