    Buy MapMyIndia; target of Rs 1700: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on MapMyIndia has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated September 06, 2022.

    September 07, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on MapMyIndia


    MMI is the leading digital mapping operator in India. Its B2B and B2B2C focus makes it less visible vs B2C focussed Google map. Yet, we feel that the revenue model based on fees charged per period (on per vehicle, per asset, per transaction, per use case, per user) is superior to Google (only advertisement based). In the context of business in India, MMI has clear advantages, not easily replicable, and which prove to be high barriers to enter the map and navigation business in India. Its diverse use of maps across a variety of platforms, products and applications is much more than those of its peers (because of this ~90% of its larger customers generating more than ~80% of revenue have been retained over the years).



    Outlook


    We estimate 39.2%/42% revenue and EBITDA CAGR over FY22-FY24 and initiate coverage on MMI with a Buy rating and a TP of Rs.1,700 (valued at 50x FY24 earnings).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Sep 7, 2022 02:57 pm
