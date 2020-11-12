PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra: target of Rs 760: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a healthy operational performance in Q2FY21. Standalone net sales were at Rs 11,711 crore (up 5.7% YoY), with ASPs in automotive rising 1.6% QoQ to Rs 7.03 lakh/unit in tractor segment rising 1.9% QoQ to Rs 5.19 lakh/unit. Standalone EBITDA in Q2FY21 was at Rs 1,890 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 16.1% (up 358 bps YoY). The margin performance was attributable to lower other expenses (down 287 bps YoY), employee costs (down 50 bps YoY). Auto segment posted ~30 bps increase in EBIT margins YoY to 4.3% while tractor margins were up strongly by ~510 bps YoY to 24.4%. Consequent standalone PAT came in at Rs 77 crore. PAT came in substantially lower as the company took a large impairment hit of Rs 1,150 crore on certain long-term investments.


Outlook


We expect sales, adjusted PAT to grow at 8%, 36.2% CAGR, respectively, in FY20-23E. Continued demand traction for tractor segment along with ongoing focus on responsible capital allocation helps us maintain our constructive stance on M&M. Accordingly, we retain our BUY rating on M&M, valuing it at Rs 760/share on SOTP basis (7.5x FY22E EV/EBITDA for base business; 30% holding company discount to its investments).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:37 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mahindra and Mahindra #Recommendations

