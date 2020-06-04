App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 576: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 576 in its research report dated June 02, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


Mahindra & Mahindra's (MM) senior leadership is in midst of a generational shift, at a time when all its key businesses are facing cyclical or structural challenges. While the cycle for tractors should turn positive in the near term and for LCVs too in the not so distant future, the new CEO would have to address two major issues - (a) restore its positioning in the fast growing SUV segment, and (b) circumvent the drag of underperforming subsidiaries in the core/non-core businesses. We believe MM's valuations reflect the challenges of the Passenger UV business as well as no major changes on capital allocation policy. Any positive surprises in the SUV business, positive evolution of the Ford India JV or correction of capital allocation by the new CEO should act as re-rating triggers.



Outlook


We are lowering our EPS for FY21/22E by ~22%/4% to factor in the supply- side issues for Tractors and weaker volumes for Autos in FY21. We are now building in volume growth of 0%/12% for Tractors, -20%/22% for LCVs and -17%/10% for SUVs for FY21/22E. Our Jun'22E-based SOTP TP is ~INR576/share - an upside of ~25%. At our TP, implied Core P/E is ~13.6x (v/s 5-year average core P/E of ~15.9x and 10-year average of ~14.3x). Maintain Buy.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Read More
First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:19 am

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

Gilead's remdesivir could see $7 billion in annual sales on stockpiling boost: Analyst

Gilead's remdesivir could see $7 billion in annual sales on stockpiling boost: Analyst

Repatriation flights on June 4: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 4: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.