you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 1053: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Mahindra and Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1053 in its research report dated June 27, 2018.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


We attended M&M’s Farm Equipment Segment’s (FES) investor day in Nagpur (Click here for the presentation), where entire senior management of FES division presented their strategy on a) fortifying core India business, b) expanding scope of business through geographic (global markets) and product expansion (non-tractor mechanization, precise farming etc) and c) maximizing RoCE at consol. FES business. It sees substantial head room for Indian tractor industry and expected it to grow at at-least 8-10% over 5 years and MM to gain market share. MM FES business is transforming from being an India tractor player to global farm equipment supplier.

Outlook
MM is in a sweet spot with strong recovery/growth across all businesses. It is the best bet on the rural recovery in the auto industry. Success in its upcoming new launches and strength of the momentum in tractors and pick-ups will be the key drivers of the stock performance, in our view. The core business (adjusted for subsidiaries’ value) trades at 16.1x/14.3x FY19/20E EPS. Maintain Buy with an SOTP-based (March 2020E) TP of INR1,053.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #Buy #Mahindra and Mahindra #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

