you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Lumax Autotech; target of Rs 208: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Lumax Autotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 208 in its research report dated February 11, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Lumax Autotech


Lumax Auotech (LATL) continued its double digit growth trajectory (Revenue/PAT grew 15/33%) in 3Q despite a slowdown in the OEM segment. LATL’s growth is driven by the aftermarket segment as well as higher other income (relating to designing and mould modification charges). We re-iterate our Buy rating due to our expectations of double digit revenue growth (12-13%) over FY20-21 as LATL is diversifying across product segments and margins are expanding on a richer mix (higher aftermarket sales).


Outlook


We have reduced EPS estimates by 5% over FY19-21E to factor in the moderation in 2W demand and are lowering our target PE Multiple to 16x. We Maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs 208 (16xDec-18).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 14, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Lumax Autotech #Recommendations

