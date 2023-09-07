English
    Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 140: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotels has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated September 07, 2023.

    September 07, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
    Buy

     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels

    We initiate coverage on Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LTHL) with a ‘BUY’ rating and TP of Rs140. We believe LTHL is well poised to capitalize from impending uptick in the Indian hospitality industry given 1) leadership position in midscale/economy segment with ~19% market share 2) aggressive plans to rapidly expand via asset light management contract route that is expected to improve BS strength and uplift margin profile and 3) operationalization of Aurika hotel in Mumbai with 669 rooms. Aurika is expected to be a crown jewel for LTHL as it is strategically located in dense micro-market of Mumbai (near airport) and we expect the hotel to generate revenues of Rs2,764mn in FY26E (2nd full year of operations with an EBITDA margin of 60%). Backed by opening of Aurika, Mumbai in Oct-23 and addition of 4,808 managed rooms by FY26E, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 19%/36% over FY23-FY26E.


    Outlook

    We value LTHL on SOTP basis. The standalone business is valued at 21x FY26E EBITDA while Fleur, an asset owning subsidiary with 59% stake, is valued at 22x FY26E EBITDA to arrive at a per share value of Rs140. Initiate ‘BUY’.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Lemon Tree Hotels #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Sep 7, 2023 11:50 am

