Buy Lemon Tree Hotels; target of Rs 140: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Lemon Tree Hotels

We initiate coverage on Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd (LTHL) with a ‘BUY’ rating and TP of Rs140. We believe LTHL is well poised to capitalize from impending uptick in the Indian hospitality industry given 1) leadership position in midscale/economy segment with ~19% market share 2) aggressive plans to rapidly expand via asset light management contract route that is expected to improve BS strength and uplift margin profile and 3) operationalization of Aurika hotel in Mumbai with 669 rooms. Aurika is expected to be a crown jewel for LTHL as it is strategically located in dense micro-market of Mumbai (near airport) and we expect the hotel to generate revenues of Rs2,764mn in FY26E (2nd full year of operations with an EBITDA margin of 60%). Backed by opening of Aurika, Mumbai in Oct-23 and addition of 4,808 managed rooms by FY26E, we expect revenue/PAT CAGR of 19%/36% over FY23-FY26E.



Outlook

We value LTHL on SOTP basis. The standalone business is valued at 21x FY26E EBITDA while Fleur, an asset owning subsidiary with 59% stake, is valued at 22x FY26E EBITDA to arrive at a per share value of Rs140. Initiate ‘BUY’.

