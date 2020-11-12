Buy Lemon Tree Hotel; target of Rs 37: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on Lemon Tree Hotel has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 37 in its research report dated November 10, 2020.
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Lemon Tree Hotel
Lemon Tree Hotels (LTH) Q2FY21 was weak with 69/83% revenue and EBITDA decline YoY led by pandemic. But, LTH is a potential post-covid recovery play. The worst phase for the hotel industry is likely behind. Revival may be gradual over 18-24 months to hit the historic 70-75% occupancies and Rs 4k+ ARR for LTH. But, operating performance to improve from hereon and cost rationalization benefits may be structural. Low-inventory supply and consolidation are likely to be other benefits. LTH with its superior positioning in ~Rs 4-4.5k ARR bracket in mid-market segment, high-dependency on domestic clients (~85%) and room revenues (~75%) is well-poised for recovery.
Outlook
We have trimmed our FY21/22/23E EBITDA by 29/24/4% to factor in the delay in the recovery of the hospitality business. BUY with TP of Rs 37 @ 20x Dec-22E EV/EBITDA. Lack of revival in business travel is a key structural risks.
