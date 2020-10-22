172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-larsen-and-toubro-technology-target-of-rs-3465-prabhudas-lilladher-5998081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Larsen and Toubro Technology; target of Rs 3465: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Technology has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3465 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology


LTI reported strong revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ CC (Ple:1.8% QoQ) & 10.5% YoY, highest among peers. In reported terms, revenues grew 3.6% QoQ to US$404.5 mn. Strong revenue growth was led by i) BFS(9.5%QoQ), ii) Manufacturing (5.4% QoQ) ii) Europe (9.3% QoQ). EBIT margin came at 19.9% (+224 bps QoQ,433bps YoY), strong beat of 227bps led by sustainable improvement in off-shore mix (170bps QoQ), higher utilization (110bps QoQ), benefit from lower SG&A, rollback of rebates gives to few clients in last quarter.


Outlook


We increase our EPS estimates by avg 2.5% for FY22E/FY23E & now value LTI at 25X(earlier 23X) to arrive at changed target price of Rs.3465(Earlier: Rs.2839). LTI is currently trading at 27x/22x earnings multiple. We believe valuation premium will continue on account of strong & stable growth, Maintain BUY!


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #Buy #Larsen and Toubro Technology #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

