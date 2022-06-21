English
    Buy Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding ; target of Rs 100: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated June 20, 2022.

    June 21, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    Emkay Global Financial's report on Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding


    Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks with LTFH to acquire real estate loans worth Rs80-90bn in a deal pegged at $1bn, reported The Economic Times (Link). As of Mar’22, LTFH’s real estate wholesale loan book stood at Rs112bn. The report suggests the deal is expected to be finalized in the next few weeks. The deal will be carried out via a newly floated alternative investment fund (AIF), co-owned by both LTFH and Apollo Global, according to the report. The deal is similar to Apollo Global’s previous deal with Piramal Capital and Housing Finance (a unit of Piramal Enterprises). The transaction will help LTFH get upfront cash, which it could use to deleverage the balance sheet and move toward its aim of becoming a retail-focused NBFC. Under the deal, the debt outstanding on LTFH’s real estate book will be refinanced either via bonds or NCDs and thereafter will be moved to the AIF. These loans have a 15-16% average yield. Apollo Global will get a portfolio of real estate assets with some first-loss protection as well as an added benefit of building a good relationship with L&T.



    Outlook


    During the FY22 analyst meet, LTFH management said that since LTFH is now focusing on becoming a retail-focused NBFC, it aims to limit its exposure to the wholesale finance business, especially the real estate finance business. LTFH expects to increase the share of retail loans to ~80% of the loan book by FY26, with a 25% CAGR in retail loans. LTFH seeks to achieve this retailization with the help of fintech at scale wherein the company has made major investments in the past few years.


    At 14:18 hrs L&T Finance Holdings was quoting at Rs 69.50, up Rs 2.15, or 3.19 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 69.60 and an intraday low of Rs 67.55.


    It was trading with volumes of 297,723 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 480,698 shares, a decrease of -38.06 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.00 percent or Rs 0.00 at Rs 67.35.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 96.85 and 52-week low Rs 58.50 on 24 June, 2021 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 28.24 percent below its 52-week high and 18.8 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 17,200.59 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Larsen and Toubro Finance Holding #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 02:20 pm
