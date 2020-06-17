App
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy KNR Constructions; target of Rs 279: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on KNR Constructions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 279 in its research report dated June 13, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on KNR Constructions


We maintain BUY on KNR Constructions with revised TP of Rs 279/sh (12x Mar-22E EPS). KNR delivered another strong quarter beating our earnings estimate by 49% despite weak Mar-20 2nd half. Despite sectoral consensus on weak 1HFY21 execution, KNR is well placed to achieve 1HFY20 Rev run rate for 1HFY21 of Rs 10bn and better performance in 2HFY21. Labour availability is 30-40% but execution run rate has reached 50-65% across various sites.



Outlook


We revise our FY21E EPS by +47% as we believe strong orderbook of Rs 78.8bn (including Rs 23.1bn orders won in 1QFY21) could help recover execution in 2HFY21. We raise our TP to Rs 279/sh (vs 278/sh earlier).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2020 10:21 am

