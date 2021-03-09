English
Buy Kajaria Ceramics: target of Rs 1200: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Kajaria Ceramics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated March 08, 2021.

March 09, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


The tile industry is expected to grow at 8.6% CAGR over 2020-2027 led by residential market and new construction. Kajaria is poised to grow at higher than industry growth rates led by market share gains. Morbi tile exports continue to remain strong and is expected to close the fiscal year at higher exports numbers than last year. Hence, stable pricing and domestic market share gains for Kajaria remain intact. Natural Gas if brought under the GST ambit may lead to higher operating margins as companies claim input tax credit.



Outlook


We retain Buy on Kajaria Ceramics with a revised PT of Rs. 1200, as we believe the company is entering into a high growth phase led by structural demand drivers.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Mar 9, 2021 08:04 am

