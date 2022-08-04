English
    Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 720: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Jubilant Foodworks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated August 02, 2022.

    August 04, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Jubilant Foodworks


    Jubilant Foodworks (JUBI) was granted the master franchise rights for the fried chicken brand, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK) in Mar’21. In this report, we will look at: a) PLK’s history, b) the brand’s recent international store expansion trajectory, c) its operating model in India, and d) the areas where potential synergies with JUBI exist. We will also present the findings from our visits to PLK stores in Bengaluru.



    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating and value the stock at 40x Jun’24E pre-IND AS 116 EV/EBITDA to arrive at our TP of INR720.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

