English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 590: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Jubilant Foodworks recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 27, 2023 / 07:41 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Jubilant Foodworks

    Three positives from 1QFY24: (1) sequential improvement in LFL ADS (led by new product launches in value range and outperformance in the delivery business), (2) continuing traction in the loyalty program (enrolments up 24% YoY, 48% revenue share) and (3) on-track Popeyes retail expansion (to add 30-35 in FY24). That said, we reckon the benefits of strategic interventions (store re-imagination – already implemented at ~76% stores, aggressive new launches in value segment, 20-minute delivery) to address the slowdown in dine-in business have been slower than expected due to discretionary slowdown. On geographical expansion, we do note that JUBI has turned conservative: ventured into 7 new cities (added 79 stores) over last two quarters (vs 50 new cities during Q1-Q3 FY23). BUY.

    Outlook

    We have cut our FY24-25E earnings estimates by ~6%, modelling revenue / EBITDA / PAT CAGR of 17 / 19 / 29 (%) over FY23-25E. Maintain BUY with a revised DCF-based target price of INR 590 (was INR 600).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Jubilant Foodworks - 26 -07 - 2023 - ics

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 07:41 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!