Buy Jubilant FoodWorks: target of Rs 3145: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Jubilant FoodWorks has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3145 in its research report dated December 17, 2020.

December 18, 2020 / 01:46 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


Jubilant Foodworks (JFL) has expanded its platter by foraying into the Biryani segment under the brand name -Ekdum! by opening three restaurants in Gurgaon. This is inline with its strategy expand its portfolio to include products that Indian consumers prefer. The expected rise in QSR sector, shift to trusted brandspost COVID-19 and higher ordering through online platforms will be the key growth drivers for such ventures in the near term. Core business recovered m-o-m (in October,business bounced back to 96%). With stores operating at optimal levels and the on-going festive/cricket season, online orders will orders will get a boost in the near term. JFL is an established player with 1264 Domino’s Pizzastores, wide portfolio and efficient delivery model will maintain stock’s premium valuations.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised price target of Rs. 3145.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Dec 18, 2020 01:46 pm

