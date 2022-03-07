English
    Buy JK Cement : target of Rs 3935: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on JK Cement recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3935 in its research report dated March 07, 2022.

    March 07, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Securities research report on JK Cement


    JK Cement (JKCE) announced its plan to diversify into paint business and invest up to Rs6bn in it over the next five years. It plans to leverage its strong (a) JK White cement / putty brand, (b) 50,000+ distribution network of white cement / putty dealers (large portion of which also sells paints), and (c) longstanding relationship with real estate developers. While the company’s diversification into paint business may raise capital allocation concerns (given many entry barriers, heightened competition and probability of minor EBITDA loss in the initial years), it may provide steady-state growth / stable income over the medium term, in our view. Besides, paint is still likely to remain a relatively small business for JKCE and constitute <5% of capital employed, revenue and EBITDA over the next five years.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs3,935/sh (14x FY24E EV/E).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Securities #JK Cement #Recommendations
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 02:07 pm
