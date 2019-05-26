App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Jammu and Kashmir Bank; target of Rs 80 Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Jammu and Kashmir Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jammu and Kashmir Bank


JKBK's earnings of Rs2.1bn (PLe:Rs1.5bn) were better than expectations as bank recorded higher Other Income pertaining to stake sale in PNB MetLife. Adjusting for stake sale, PPoP grew 56% despite spike in employee cost coming from wage provisions. Loan growth was driven by retail segment (34%YoY) and J&K State. Bank reported NIM of 4.05% (+14bps/+86bps QoQ/YoY) as imrpoved yields offset higher funding costs. Credit cost (calculated) was moderately high at 2.7% (2.4% in 4Q18) as a) bank recognized 3 IL&FS accounts of 4 as NPA, b) divergence in provisions cited by RBI. Bank's restructured book which had been a concern declined 12% QoQ. Valuation of 0.6x on Mar-21 ABV is reasonable given healthy loan growth & margins outlook, robust liabilty franchise (CASA:51%), controlled asset quality and waning capital concerns.


Outlook


Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs80 (from Rs76) based on 0.9x Mar-21 ABV


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
Read More
First Published on May 26, 2019 03:48 pm

tags #Buy #Jammu and Kashmir Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Rangoli Chandel alleges that Karan Johar makes people sleep with each ...

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally gets a release date, will hit before ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Is Karan Johar dating international fashion designer Prabal Gurung?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

Rahul Gandhi Takes Back Offer to Resign From Party Chief Post

Zakir Musa Killing: Normalcy Returns to Kashmir After Two Days of Rest ...

Post Surat Tragedy, Experts to Conduct Vadodara Fire Audit: Civic Chie ...

From Home Turf, PM Modi Promises to Regain India’s Lost Position in ...

CBI Summons Ex-Kolkata Police Chief, Asks Him to Appear Before it on M ...

Ready to Sacrifice Everything to Safeguard Country's Values: Sonia Gan ...

'With Big Mandate Comes Big Responsibility': Top 5 Quotes from Modi's ...

BJP Won Polls in Assam via Religious Polarisation, Says Newly-elected ...

Punjab Vigilance Arrests Absconding Official in Rs 40 Crore Paddy Scam

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

Coast Guard deploys surveillance ships around Lakshadweep; Kerala coas ...

Lok Sabha election result demolishes myth of BJP-proof West Bengal, bu ...

Unemployment, rising fuel prices among five major economic challenges ...

Earthquake of 8.0 magnitude strikes northern and central Peru, includi ...

Tuca & Bertie, Fleabag and the depiction of trauma as an everyday phen ...

French Open 2019: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's rac ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at crit ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.