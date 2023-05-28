English
    Buy ITD Cementation; target of Rs 170: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on ITD Cementation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    May 28, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on ITD Cementation

    ITD Cementation (ITD) reported revenue/EBITDA/APAT of INR 16.3/1.5/0.4bn, beating/(missing) our estimates by 13.7/23.5/(15.2)%. The miss is largely due to the share of losses from JVs. With an order inflow (OI) of INR 80.8bn in FY23, the order book (OB) as of Mar’23 stood at INR 200bn (~4x FY23 revenue, ex L1- INR16bn). The OB is well-diversified, providing a natural hedge from a slowdown in any particular business segment. The net D/E as of Mar’23 stood at 0.22x. ITD guided for FY24 revenue at INR 65-68bn with an EBITDA margin above 9% and OI of INR 80bn+. FY24 capex will be at ~INR 1bn.


    Outlook

    We have recalibrated our estimates higher to factor in strong execution and better margins. We reiterate BUY, with an increased TP of INR 170/sh (10x Mar-25E EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #HDFC Securities #ITD Cementation #Recommendations
    first published: May 28, 2023 08:08 pm