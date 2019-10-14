App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 880: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated October 11, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


Revenue remained a tad below our estimates, with margins beat our estimates led by operational efficiencies. Raised lower-end of revenue growth guidance to 9-10.0% in CC from 8.5-10.0% earlier, in-line with our estimates. Despite robust performance (11.9% y-o-y CC) in H1FY2020, the management restricted itself in raising the top-end of the growth guidance given weak seasonality in H2 and macro uncertainties.


Outlook


As Infosys continues to deliver on both revenue and margin front, we maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with an unchanged price target of Rs. 880.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan

