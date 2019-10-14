Buy Infosys; target of Rs 880: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 880 in its research report dated October 11, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Infosys
Revenue remained a tad below our estimates, with margins beat our estimates led by operational efficiencies. Raised lower-end of revenue growth guidance to 9-10.0% in CC from 8.5-10.0% earlier, in-line with our estimates. Despite robust performance (11.9% y-o-y CC) in H1FY2020, the management restricted itself in raising the top-end of the growth guidance given weak seasonality in H2 and macro uncertainties.
Outlook
As Infosys continues to deliver on both revenue and margin front, we maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with an unchanged price target of Rs. 880.
