you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys target of Rs 820: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated January 10, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


Revenue remained in-line with our estimates, while margins missed our estimates slightly; net profit beat on account of higher other income and lower tax provision. Raised revenue growth guidance to 10-10.5% in CC from 9-10% earlier, ahead of our estimates. Clean chit to both CEO and CFO in whistleblower issue allays the concerns and removes overhang on the stock.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with a revised price target of Rs. 820.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 14, 2020 10:46 am

tags #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan

