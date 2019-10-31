Buy Infosys; target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.
Sharekhan's research report on Infosys
Whistleblowers have allegedly complained to the company’s board and the US SEC that Infosys has been indulging in unethical practices to boost revenue and profits. As these allegations have come from company’s own employees, it has created a lot of uncertainty among investors. As seen in the past, such issues tend to divert the management’s attention and impact near-term performance. Also, any possible senior-level exits as fallout of the issue would affect stock further.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 780 as the recent issue is likely to remain an overhang for the near term.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Special Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI