App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 780 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Infosys


Whistleblowers have allegedly complained to the company’s board and the US SEC that Infosys has been indulging in unethical practices to boost revenue and profits. As these allegations have come from company’s own employees, it has created a lot of uncertainty among investors. As seen in the past, such issues tend to divert the management’s attention and impact near-term performance. Also, any possible senior-level exits as fallout of the issue would affect stock further.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 780 as the recent issue is likely to remain an overhang for the near term.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.