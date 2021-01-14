MARKET NEWS

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1550: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated January 13, 2021.

January 14, 2021 / 09:14 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Infosys


Infosys delivered another stellar quarter, beating our and consensus estimates on revenues and margins. Revenues grew 6.2% QoQ (highest in Q3 in 8 years) to USD3.5bn. Digital revenues rose 12.4%/33.8% QoQ/YoY, contributing over 50% of overall revenues. Infosys raised its FY21 revenue growth guidance to 4.5-5% in cc terms (earlier 2-3%) and EBITM guidance range to 24-24.5% (earlier 23-24%) based on 9M performance and robust deal wins. Revenue guidance implies 0.5-2.5% QoQ growth in Q4. Infosys recorded an all-time high deal TCV of USD7.13bn in Q3 (73% net new). Deal TCV signed in YTD FY21 was ~USD12bn (+63% YoY) with net new deal wins of USD8.2bn (~3.3x YoY). The deal pipeline is healthy (tad lighter after strong conversions in Q2/Q3).


Outlook


We raise FY21/22/23E EPS by 3.5%/5.5%/5.1% on strong Q3. We expect Infosys’ valuation gap with TCS to narrow down further on the back of sustained strong operating performance. The stock has rallied ~20%/~80% in last 1M/1Y. We maintain Buy/OW in EAP with a revised TP of Rs1,550 (Rs1,470 earlier) at 25x FY23E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Infosys #Recommendations
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:38 pm

