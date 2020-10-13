172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-infosys-target-of-rs-1300-sharekhan-5956721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1300: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated October 12, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research repor on Infosys


We expect strong revenue growth in Q2FY2021, led by demand pick-up in both BFSI and retail verticals and ramp-up of large deals, while margin is expected to remain stable q-o-q. COVID-19 crisis has become a catalyst for Indian IT sector, with acceleration of demand for cloud by clients; Infosys is well-placed to participate in the transformation journey of clients given its full-service model.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on Infosys with a revised price target to Rs. 1,300 by raising target multiple on expectation of strong results in Q2FY2021E.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 11:05 am

tags #Buy #Infosys #Recommendations #Sharekhan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.