Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1169: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher' research report on Infosys

Infosys 4QFY18 results were a mixed bag. Revenues at USD2805mn were up 1.8% QoQ and marginally below our estimates (Ple: USD2824mn). Constant currency growth for the quarter stood at 0.6% below our estimates (Ple: 1.5% cc growth). EBIT margin came at 24.7% up 40bps QoQ and above our estimates (PLe: 24.6%). PAT for the quarter came at Rs36.9bn marginally below our estimates owing to lower other income (PLe: Rs37.4bn).

Outlook

While Rs26bn has been earmarked for special dividend (to be given in June), we believe Infosys could only do a Buy back post Dec 15, 2018 (completion of one year from earlier Buyback). Retain TP at Rs1220/sh (16x FY20E EPS vs 15.5x FY20 EPS earlier) and maintain BUY.

