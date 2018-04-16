App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Apr 16, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Infosys; target of Rs 1169: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Infosys has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1169 in its research report dated April 13, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher' research report on Infosys


Infosys 4QFY18 results were a mixed bag. Revenues at USD2805mn were up 1.8% QoQ and marginally below our estimates (Ple: USD2824mn). Constant currency growth for the quarter stood at 0.6% below our estimates (Ple: 1.5% cc growth).  EBIT margin came at 24.7% up 40bps QoQ and above our estimates (PLe: 24.6%). PAT for the quarter came at Rs36.9bn marginally below our estimates owing to lower other income (PLe: Rs37.4bn).

Outlook

While Rs26bn has been earmarked for special dividend (to be given in June), we believe Infosys could only do a Buy back post Dec 15, 2018 (completion of one year from earlier Buyback).  Retain TP at Rs1220/sh (16x FY20E EPS vs 15.5x FY20 EPS earlier) and maintain BUY.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Infosys #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.