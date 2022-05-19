English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:We’ve been digital since day one. Dell Technologies 7 Moneycontrol are using that experience to help small businesses upskill and upscale. Learn how you too can use that experience. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 430: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Indoco Remedies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indoco Remedies


    Indoco Remedies’ (INDR) reported robust performance in a regulated market; management expects to maintain its growth momentum given strong order book and new launches. Domestic market performed well on low base in therapies like anti-infective, Cardiac and Respiratory along with higher prescriptions. We remain structurally positive on INDR on account of 1) MR productivity enhancement and higher penetration in North and East markets 2) new launches in US and 3) higher tender business in EU market. Our FY23E and FY24E EPS stands reduced by 9% and 6% as we factor in lower margins.


    Outlook


    Given recent correction in stock price and current valuations of 14.8x P/E on FY24E are attractive, we upgrade stock to ‘Buy’ from Accumulate with TP of Rs430 based on 18x FY24E earnings.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Indoco Remedies #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.