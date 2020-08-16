172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-idfc-target-of-rs-42-icici-direct-5708031.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy IDFC; target of Rs 42: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on IDFC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 42 in its research report dated August 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on IDFC


In 2014, IDFC Ltd received a license to set up a universal bank – IDFC Bank. To strengthen retail franchise, IDFC Bank, Capital First Ltd engaged in a merger to form IDFC First Bank in December 2018. Currently, IDFC Ltd holds 40% stake in IDFC First Bank. Apart from banking, IDFC Ltd owns a Mutual Fund (100% owned). Its AUM stands at Rs 103893 crore of which equity AUM – Rs 29609 crore as of March 2020).



Outlook


In 2014, IDFC Ltd received a license to set up a universal bank – IDFC Bank. To strengthen retail franchise, IDFC Bank, Capital First Ltd engaged in a merger to form IDFC First Bank in December 2018. Currently, IDFC Ltd holds 40% stake in IDFC First Bank. Apart from banking, IDFC Ltd owns a Mutual Fund (100% owned). Its AUM stands at Rs 103893 crore of which equity AUM – Rs 29609 crore as of March 2020).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:54 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #IDFC #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.