    Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation: target of Rs 3025: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Housing Development Finance Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3025 in its research report dated May 02, 2022.

    May 05, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation


    HDFC reported a PAT of Rs. 3,700 crore, which was above street expectations and our estimates of Rs. 3,136 crore, up by 16% y-o-y/ 13% q-o-q led by strong net interest income, which grew by 14% y-o-y/ 7% q-o-q. Higher growth in net interest income was reported mainly due to strong AUM growth (15% y-o-y; 6% q-o-q) and improvement in margins (computed) by 4 bps q-o-q to 3.01%. Spreads in non-individual book improved by 15bps q-o-q. Also reduction in liquidity buffer helped margin trajectory. Operating profits grew by 8%y-o-y / 13% q-o-q on the back of healthy NII growth. Credit costs (% of avg AUM) remained stable q-o-q at 0.26%. The gross NPL ratio improved by 41 bps q-o-q to 1.91% in Q4FY22 versus 2.32% in Q3FY22. GNPL in individual loans stood at 0.99% and in non-individual book GNPL stood at 4.76%.


    Outlook


    We maintain Buy rating on the stock with the revised SOTP based PT of Rs. 3,025. We believe valuations are reasonable.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 5, 2022 11:53 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.