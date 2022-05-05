Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation: target of Rs 3025: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation

HDFC reported a PAT of Rs. 3,700 crore, which was above street expectations and our estimates of Rs. 3,136 crore, up by 16% y-o-y/ 13% q-o-q led by strong net interest income, which grew by 14% y-o-y/ 7% q-o-q. Higher growth in net interest income was reported mainly due to strong AUM growth (15% y-o-y; 6% q-o-q) and improvement in margins (computed) by 4 bps q-o-q to 3.01%. Spreads in non-individual book improved by 15bps q-o-q. Also reduction in liquidity buffer helped margin trajectory. Operating profits grew by 8%y-o-y / 13% q-o-q on the back of healthy NII growth. Credit costs (% of avg AUM) remained stable q-o-q at 0.26%. The gross NPL ratio improved by 41 bps q-o-q to 1.91% in Q4FY22 versus 2.32% in Q3FY22. GNPL in individual loans stood at 0.99% and in non-individual book GNPL stood at 4.76%.

Outlook

We maintain Buy rating on the stock with the revised SOTP based PT of Rs. 3,025. We believe valuations are reasonable.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More