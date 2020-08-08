172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-honeywell-automation-india-target-of-rs-36310-yes-securities-5664141.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Honeywell Automation India; target of Rs 36,310: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on Honeywell Automation India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 36,310 in its research report dated August 06, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on Honeywell Automation India


Honeywell Automation (HWA) reported resilient set of results with beat on all fronts. PAT beat (+54% vs our estimates) led by, 1) Marginal impact of lockdown on execution, 2) Gross margin expansion & 3) Better cost control. Revenues came in at Rs7.4bn, up 4.5% qoq & down 14% yoy. Gross margin was at ~51%, expansion of ~200bps yoy led by better product mix. EBITDA stood at Rs1.3bn, down 24% yoy with EBITDA margin of 17.4% (-231bps yoy). HWA is focusing to offset revenue drop by managing its variable cost structure, rationalization of discretionary spends, productivity drives etc. Lower tax expenses (-45% yoy) negated the impact of decrease in other income (-6% yoy) & increase in depreciation cost (+36% yoy). Tax rate stood at 25.9% vs 35.4% in Q1FY20. PAT came in at Rs980mn, down 14% yoy.



Outlook



However, post FY15, HWA’s valuations got a significant re-rating (traded at average 1-yr forward P/E multiple of 45x) as it had strong profitability growth, free cash flow generation with average adjusted RoE/ Core RoIC of 51%/39% respectively over FY15-FY20. HWA’s continued earnings outperformance among its peers, asset light tech model & robust return ratios justify its premium valuations. Retain ‘BUY’ with TP of Rs36,310 at 50x FY22E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Aug 8, 2020 01:28 pm

tags #Buy #Honeywell Automation India #Recommendations #Yes Securities

