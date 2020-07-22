Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever (HUVR) reported 5% beat on sales and ~10% beat on EBITDA and PAT v/s our estimates. The outlook is gradually improving, with the discretionary part of the portfolio (15% of sales) gradually seeing recovery. In a period of relative normalcy, HUVR (as has been the case in recent years) is likely to report superior earnings growth, which has led us to maintain a BUY rating.

Outlook

These factors suggest premium multiples are likely to sustain. Valuing the company at 55x Jun’22 merged EPS, we arrive at TP of INR2,550, implying a 10% upside.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.