Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Hindustan Unilever recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2550 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Hindustan Unilever (HUVR) reported 5% beat on sales and ~10% beat on EBITDA and PAT v/s our estimates. The outlook is gradually improving, with the discretionary part of the portfolio (15% of sales) gradually seeing recovery. In a period of relative normalcy, HUVR (as has been the case in recent years) is likely to report superior earnings growth, which has led us to maintain a BUY rating.



Outlook


These factors suggest premium multiples are likely to sustain. Valuing the company at 55x Jun’22 merged EPS, we arrive at TP of INR2,550, implying a 10% upside.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #Buy #Hindustan Unilever #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

