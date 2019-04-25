App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Hexaware Technologies; target of Rs 430: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Hexaware Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated April 25, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Hexaware Technologies


Revenue was in-line at USD 180mn, +2.0/13.0% QoQ/YoY CC. Strong performance in Manufacturing & Consumer and Professional services verticals was offset by weakness in BFS (capital market and secondary mortgage sub-segments) and Travel & transportation. This vertical skew is expected to continue. IMS (17.8% of rev) and BPM (7.6% of rev) continue to be growth drivers (9.5/5.0% CQGR over 8 qtrs and 1.4% for residual biz), driving company’s strategy in areas of Automation, Cloud and Customer Experience.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on Hexaware post its inline 1QCY19. Estimates and TP unchanged at Rs 430, implying 16x Mar-21E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 04:33 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Hexaware Technologies #Recommendations

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Slow motion song review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all filmy for ...

Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Mahesh Bhatt dances hilariously with a stranger in Pooja Bhatt's video

Here's how Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love, details insi ...

National Awards deferred, industry stalwarts like Sudhir Mishra speak ...

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Bharat: Trailers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer won't feature ...

Avengers: Endgame suffers a major blow, leaked on Tamilrockers hours b ...

Diljit Dosanjh Releases Audio of New Single Kylie + Kareena

Asian Boxing Championships: Kavinder, Pooja, Deepak and Ashish Enter F ...

'Don't Want Facility to Be Abused': Sri Lanka Suspends Visas on Arriva ...

RPF Sub Inspector Result 2019 Declared on si2.rpfonlinereg.org

Critics Impressed with Avengers Endgame, Call It 'Epic Spectacle'

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review: A Notch Above the Samsung Galaxy M10 And The Re ...

Goa HSSC Result 2019 Date and Time Confirmed: List of Websites

Delhi High Court Seeks NHAI Reply on Basic Amenities on Expressways

Twitter Users Try Their 'Hand' at This ‘Simple’ DIY Sketch, Fail M ...

Pragya Thakur vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Grounding of Kingfisher, Jet Airways should serve as a warning to Indi ...

WHO says infants aged under 1 year must not be exposed to electronic s ...

India's data should be "stringently domiciled", says Paytm founder Vij ...

Closing Bell: Nifty settles April F&O expiry below 11,650, Sensex slip ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Higher oil prices, strong dollar significant headwinds for India, says ...

Cash buffers extremely strong, 'fairly optimistic' about the future, s ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Narendra Modi's interview to Akshay Kumar is as much smart strategy as ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: An artistic appreciation of PM ...

Avengers: Endgame — Thanos is not a run-of-the-mill villain​; he i ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequenc ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 Ap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.